As far as the ICIJ report goes, there was nowhere Mr. Obi was accused of stealing government money and depositing it into the so-called ‘Shell Companies.’ The investigation never said that Anambra State money was missing and was found in the account. The investigation never accused him of either corruption or money launder- ing. So, Mr. Peter should not be so profiled as Premium Times has done. Even if the contrary is the case, it is still not in the place of the news organization to act as judge and jury. What has Obi’s speeches and appearances got to do with the ICIJ investigation? Rather than the wealth, why is PT less concerned about the source of the wealth? As far as I am concerned, Premium Times saw this report as an opportunity to finally ‘nail’ Obi at all cost by embarrassing him. Why and on whose behalf? We don’t know. But it is in bad taste.

The organisation’s attempt to embarrass Obi exposed the wickedness of the African mind to dent and destroy what they cannot build. In trying to pull Obi down, the medium exposed itself like the proverbial crabs in a bucket refusing to allow any one of their number to emerge at the top.