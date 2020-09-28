Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, is billed to deliver the 60th Founders’ Day lecture of the University of Nigeria, scheduled to hold on October 7.

According to the programme of the event signed by the Chairman, Senate Ceremonials Committee, Prof Bennett Nwanguma, Obi, an alumnus of the University and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, would be speaking on the topic “Nigeria at 60: The Journey Since the Third Republic”.

Nwanguma, in a telephone conversation, explained that the lecture, which would be chaired by another alumnus of the university and former Deputy Governor of Central Bank, Dr Tunde Leno, OFR, would be delivered virtually to enable the audience from different parts of the world to connect via zoom

He further explained that the lecture would be the first in series of activities planned for the anniversary year.

Other programmes, according to him, would include: conferences, public lectures, award ceremonies for distinguished alumni, as well as the induction of some alumni of the instruction into the University Hall of Fame.

‘It promises to be a very busy and exciting year here at the University of Nigeria,’ Prof Nwanguma said.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Charles Igwe, said that the Founders’ Day celebration would have been a grand event if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notwithstanding the pandemic, Prof Igwe said that the university will use opportunity of the lecture to flag off a Capital Campaign to enable the institution address its perennial challenge of infrastructure deficit.

In his comments, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Patrick Okpoko, expressed hope that alumni and friends of the university would be part of the capital campaign.

He said that the Capital Campaign would be flagged off by Mr Peter Obi on the day of the lecture and would run for the next five years.

He explained that Peter Obi was the ideal candidate to drive the capital campaign because of his passion for the university and his reputation as a credible and prudent management of public funds.