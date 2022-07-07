From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Doyin Okupe, has withdrawn from his position as running mate to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and asked Nigerians to await his replacement.

Mr Okupe, a former media aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, in a Twitter post on Thursday, said he had tendered his withdrawal letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC.

According to him, “This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC. A replacement will be announced by the national chairman of the party shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success for the Labour Party,” he announced.

Apparently, Okupe’s name was submitted by the LP to meet up with the June 17 deadline fixed by the INEC.

He further confirmed that alliance talks with Rabiu Kwankwaso-led NNPP hard died.

“Those discussions about merger, alliance and all that—was led by me from our side, and it is dead,” he added.