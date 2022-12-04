From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

All is set to receive the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo State on Tuesday, December 6, in continuation of his mega rally across the country by members of his party and residents of the state.

Disclosing the level of preparation for the event at the weekend, the state coordinator of his Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Martins Agbaso, admitted that it would be a difficult task controlling the expected crowd at the rally, but assured that all has been put together to have a smooth rally slated for the Kanu Nwankwo Stadium, Owerri.

Explaining his reason, he said: “Mr Peter Obi has become an incredible enigma, it becomes difficult for those of us who have worked closely with him to interpret who he is, he has now reached into the Hearts of not only Nigerians but globally.

“So organising a rally for him presents two difficulties, firstly meeting the expectations of the people because it is very high, secondly controlling the crowd of people that wants to see him, but everything has been put in place to have a smooth rally,” Agbaso assured.

He also added: “The people are happy about how he is going to put Nigeria back to work, how to make the country safe again, a country where we would not be concerned about any epidemic to wipe people out because we have no preparation.

“The number of young people roaming the streets without uncertainty is the concern of Nigerians, people are concerned about what’s going to happen to the naira; what do we do as a people to beef up export apart from oil? This is why the crowd is being expected,” Agbaso said.

Expressing his view about Obi’s recent endorsement by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Agbaso said: “The endorsement of Obi by Ohanaeze Ndigbo is normal, Ohanaeze is made up of eminent persons, every Nigeria that is passionate about issues of Nigeria has already endorsed Peter Obi.

“So what Ohanaeze did was expected, Afenifere has done the same thing, so many groups have done the same thing, Middle Belt, Arewa have done the same thing, so I wasn’t surprised they did,” he said.