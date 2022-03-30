Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, described the worsening insecurity across the country as depressing and disheartening.

A statement by his media aide, Valentine Obienyem, lamented that the terror attacks in Kaduna and different parts of the country have become worrisome and should serve as a wake up call to government to beef up security architecture and be more proactive in handling security issues.

He said challenges of insecurity was too much of a burden on Nigerians already battling with hardship and poverty. He said the worsening insecurity is aggravating the negative performance of Nigeria’s economy.

While condoling with families of the bereaved and sympathising with the traumatised passengers, Obi urged the different security agencies to remain resolute in the fight against terrorism. He called on Nigerians to eschew all forms of violence and terrorism, while encouraging everyone to remain security conscious for the good of society.