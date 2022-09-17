From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The one million man march embarked upon by supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), literally grounded Abia State capital city, Umuahia, on Saturday, as it caused heavy gridlock.

Supporters of the LP presidential candidate had gathered at Abia tower axis of the Enugu/Port Harcourt express way in the early hours of the day.

From there, they marched for a distance of about three kilometers to Michael Okpara square.

The crowd marched through Library Avenue/Akanu Ibiam Road popularly known as Bank Road as they made their way to the city centre.

The crowd were hailed at every corner of the city by commuters as they waved in admiration.

Obi’s supporters who took part in the march, cut across party line as people from different political parties, businessmen and youths were involved in the march.

Some of the supporters carried playcards with such inscription, “INEC please allow God to use you”, “Obi-dient all the way”, “vote out bad leaders”, and “Nigerians take back your country”.

As the march progressed, the crowd were chanting songs like “kerenke Obi…, “We are the structure, “We no dey give shishi”, while at the same time pleading with motorist and passersby to be obi-dient.

Some of those who spoke after the march said their support for Peter Obi will not end with the one million man march, but will stretch to polling boots where they will cast their votes for him.