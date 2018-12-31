A former British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh has commended business mogul, Aliko Dangote and owner of Bua Group, Alhaji Rabiu for redeeming their pledges to give the Falcons N50m and N25m respectively, even as he called on other rich Nigerians to follow their footsteps.

Last month in Ghana, the Super Falcons defended their African Women Nations Cup title successfully after hard-earned victories over Cameroon in the semi final and South Africa in the grand finale.

The Nigeria Football Federation announced after the tournament that business mogul, Aliko Dangote and owner of Bua Group, Alhaji Rabiu have redeemed their pledges to give the Falcons N50m and N25m respectively.

READ ALSO GOtv Boxing: Wahab wins WBF title as Oladosu emerges best boxer

The NFF confirmed the presentation of the sum of N50 million to the Super Falcons by Dangote Group, which was immediately followed by the presentation of the sum of N25 million to the team by BUA Group.”

“I want to say a big congratulation to the Super Falcons for their victory in the African women Nations Cup and also for modelling themselves as Africa’s best in female football.”

He added, “I strongly believe that such historic feats can be repeated by the Falcons if they are truly encouraged and motivated by Nigerians, like Alhaji Dangote and Alhaji Rabiu did recently by giving them N50million and N25million respectively”.

Oboh said, “in sports, although money is not the only key to success, money, in many ways, is a very vital and fundamental key to achieving success.”

Oboh went nostalgic, “I remember in the 90s when the late Chief MKO Abiola gave a $100 USD for a medalist in IBB boxing tournament, which I was a beneficiary. I was highly lifted by that show of generosity even as I was the only foreign based boxer in that tournament. I highly appreciated the gesture.”