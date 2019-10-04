Former British light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has lamented the untimely demise of music star, Mad Mellon of the Danfo Driver fame, who passed away after a brief illness at a Lagos hospital on Wednesday, September 25.

Mad Melon came into the limelight alongside his partner, Mountain Black with the hit song, Danfo Driver, which was released in 2003.

“I want to sympathize and condole with the family of our great entertainer and celebrity, Mad Mellon of the Danfo Driver fame over his untimely death and as well extend my sympathy to the Ajegunle music star, Cashman Davies, who was recently admitted for panic attack at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH),” Oboh said in a statement.

According to the boxer turned-cleric, most African stars do not live long compared to their counterparts in the Western world.

Narrating his experience while in the United Kingdom, Oboh said: “By the virtue of my boxing exploits, I have met some celebrities in the Western world and I have learnt a trick or two from them. Over there, stars know how to separate themselves from their celebrity status. Most celebs in the Western world see showbiz as a job and career and not as a lifestyle. When they are working or performing on stage, they are stars but as soon as they are done, they return to their normal life, which is stress free. They don’t take stardom from the stage to their houses. Because they know they are humans, they seek out health insurance and are very submissive to their doctors. Also, most of them take life assurance policies because they know that after their demise, their children and loved ones might be stranded. So, my sincere advice to Nigerian entertainers is that they should learn not to ignore their health.”