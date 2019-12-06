The former United Kingdom light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has urged Nigerians to pray for one of their own, Anthony Joshua, who is set to fight Andy Ruiz in a rematch that has been described as a “do or die”.

In their last encounter six months ago, the Mexican won the duel. However, as both boxers meet again on Saturday, it is the fervent wish of every Nigerian, most especially, Peter Oboh that Joshua triumphs.

According to Oboh, who’s also the Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua’s fight against his last conqueror, Andy Ruiz, is the most important in Joshua’s life for now. “The fight will make Joshua if he wins but if he happens to lose, it will break his heart,” he said.

However, the boxer turned-cleric, who also won the WBA international light heavyweight boxing tittle in the UK, has an advice for Joshua. Hear him: “I know Anthony Joshua will triumph in this fight, may be through TKO in the 9th round, but he should be careful he doesn’t fall for a careless punch from Andy Ruiz. People with Naija blood learn fast from their mistakes. But I want to use this opportunity to advice our youth in show business and sports including the veterans in both fields not to put all their eggs in one basket. When the money is flowing, they should learn to invest it well and avoid luxurious lifestyle, because the money you waste today maybe the money that is meant to rescue you during your low season. Nigerian youth in particular should not run away from learning trades like electrician, plumbing, mechanic and fashion design because these are the future money-making machines. For plan B, the youth should learn trades alongside their careers in show business and sports, because he who has two hands can be more productive than someone that relies only on one hand.”