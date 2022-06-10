Former British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the All Progressives Congress presidential primary.

According to the pugilist turned-cleric, Tinubu’s philanthropy and sterling contributions to democracy stood him out.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Apostle Peter Oboh said in Nigerian politics, there are no saints. “But among the non-saints, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one of the nicest in keeping agreement and helping the needy”, he posited.

On Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who also contested against Tinubu, Oboh said, “I think he went out of luck. Osinbajo entered the office as a pastor. He is also a professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). But when he got to office, he said he’s no longer a pastor but a professor, therefore, the prayers of Christians stopped working for him. Remember, a tree does not make a forest. To me, he would have retained the name pastor that got him into office as the vice president.”

