From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A Nigerian-born Professor of Medicine, Iyalla Elvis Peterside, has emerged one of America’s Best Physicians 2020.

A source from the Nigerian community in Philadelphia, told Daily Sun that the United States National Consumer Advisory Board and Todaysbestphysician.com, named Peterside to the prestigious honour roll.

Peterside, a professor of paediatrics and Neonatology at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School, is a Consultant at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia considered one of the best Children’s Hospitals in the world where he has worked for over 20 years.

“Nigerians in diaspora, fuelled by passion to succeed, make global impact and the inherent resilience in them continue to record phenomenal successes on international scale in a wide range of fields. The latest is Professor Iyalla Elvis Peterside, a Nigerian born medical doctor who has been named one of America’s Best Physicians for the year 2020 by the US National Consumer Advisory Board and Todaysbestphysician.com.

“Dr Peterside is a Professor of Paediatrics and Neonatology at the University of Pennsylvania Medical school and a Consultant at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, considered one of the best Children’s Hospitals in the world where he has worked for over 20 years,” a source from the Nigerian community in Philadelphia said.

Peterside, until recently, was the Medical Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and the President of the Philadelphia Perinatal Society.

“He is a recipient of many awards from his colleagues and professional associations in the US. His area of expertise is in the care of complex surgical neonates, infants needing extracorporeal support and babies with chronic lung disease. He graduated from the University of Ibadan in 1985 and has practiced medicine in four continents of Africa, Europe, Asia and North America.

“Prof Iyalla Peterside is among Nigerian professionals who constitute the most celebrated diaspora community in the US. Nigerians are top on the table of the most highly educated of all diaspora groups in the US, with 61 percent holding at least a bachelors degree compared with 31 percent of the total foreign-born population and 32 percent of the US-born population, according to 2017 data from the Migration Policy Institute. More than half of Nigerian immigrants (54 per cent) were most likely to occupy management positions, compared with 32 percent of the total foreign-born population and 39 percent of the US-born population.

Nigerians also dominate the creative art sector in the US. Most recently, President Biden has appointed more Nigerians to sensitive political offices than any other diaspora community,” the source also said.

Corroborating the development, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, on its Twitter handle, @nidcom_gov, said: “Dr Peterside has been awarded America’s Best Physicians for the year 2020 by the US National Consumer Advisory Board and Todaysbestphysician.com.

“Congratulations.”