From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers, Dakuku Peterside, has embarked on political consultations with the people of the state.

The immediate past director general of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said conscious of the place of history and posterity in political choices, he was back to the people to consult since it is the people who gave him impetus to aspire in the first place.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Peterside said: “I truly appreciate your support over the years. I will never take your loyalty to our shared vision for granted.

“A lot has happened in the last couple of days. There have been a myriad of actions and reactions and many of you have been troubled.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Most of you who know me, and I believe the majority have followed my decisions in the past, acknowledge the fact that the greater interest of Rivers State will always guide my actions. It has never been about myself or my ambition.

“I am a team player and a result of the moral, material and spiritual contributions of family and friends.”

He further said the current moment is a critical phase in his aspiration because he is aware that he is carrying the dreams and aspirations of many with him.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“One thing I can assure you is that I will act with the best interest of our party, our state and our nation at heart. It will not be about my personal ambition,” Peterside said.