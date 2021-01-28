The immediate past Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has commended president Buhari over the appointment of new service chiefs.

He said: “The new service chiefs are coming in at a time when Nigerians are demanding more decisive actions against insurgents, bandits, and kidnappers. They sure have their works cut out; it is obvious that they will be under pressure to perform.

“The president has responded to the yearning of Nigerians by bringing fresh hands on board. We must all support them to succeed. Security is for all of us and we must contribute our quota by assisting them in whatever way we can.

“We must also commend the outgone service chiefs. They gave their best in the fight against crime and criminality. It now behooves on their successors to consolidate on what they meet on the ground and build upon it.”