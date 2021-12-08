Leading players in both the private and public sectors have indicated interest in the public presentation of a book, Technology and Development: An African Perspective written by an editor with The PUNCH, Everest Amaefule taking place at the LCCI Conference and Exhibition Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, tomorrow.

Founder of Stanbic/IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside, will chair the book presentation while Pat Utomi will deliver the keynote address.

Amaefule said Publisher of Whistler, James Ume, will serve as the chief presenter of the book while Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isah Pantami and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, are also expected to participate at the event.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Other public sector leaders that have indicated interest in participating at the event, include Director General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha; Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Elias Mbam; and Director General, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, Clem Nze.

According to a statement by the organisers, participation at the book presentation is also expected from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council and the National Information Technology Development Agency.

Amaefule said several financial institutions, leaders in the telecommunications industry, industrial giants, including the BUA Group, Dangote Industries and Nestle are also expected at the event.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .