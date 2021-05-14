One of the biggest gospel record label companies in the country, TWC Records yesterday in Lagos unveiled the album art and tracklist of “Òsuba” the forthcoming debut album of their artist, Peterson Okopi.

The Òsuba album is scheduled for release on Friday, May 21, and will be available on all digital stores and music stores nationwide.

The album has 13 tracks with songs such as Amazing God, Baba, Nobody, Up to Something, Oga Eme, Ibibio Medley, Oludande and Walk Away among others

The Artiste and Reportoire Manager, TWC Records, Amachree Ikijana, said gospel music is a ministry and every one has a unique ministry. It is practically difficult to use the same rule for everybody.

Ikijana also enjoined broadcast stations to support gospel artists and the gospel industry, noting that gospel songs have a more positive influence on society.

It also has the ability to give life and healing to hopeless lives and situations when people listen to gospel songs.

Elated Okopi, whose songs are enjoying air play on broadcast stations in the country said music has been a gift from birth.

“ There has always being a sound hidden in me and it just needed time to manifest and every individual is born with a gift.’

The Idoma born gospel artist sings in English, Yoruba, Ibibio noting that his songs are for everybody irrespective of where they come from.

“ Òsuba is an inspiration in this period of time in the country, people should relate with it as they will be richly blessed when they listen to the song.”

When asked if he would collaborate with other gospel artistes to sing, Okopi had this to say, “ There are songs in different seasons and whenever artistes are led by the spirit of God to collaborate with other artistes, they would do it. “

Most times, it is not about you looking up to the artiste, but it is about being led to the right artiste that can express the heart beat of God for that song.”