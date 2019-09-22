Former Aviation Minister and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has described as fake and false a petition written against the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, by Lanre Amu.

The petition was purported to have been written on his behalf.

Fani-Kayode in a statement entitled ‘Re: Fake petition against Justice John Tsoho, the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court,’ denounced the petition.

His statement read in part: “It has been brought to my attention that a fake report and false story concocted by agents of destruction is in circulation.

“The fake story purportedly reflects the contents of a fake petition which was supposedly written by a fake lawyer (who I have never met or spoken to by the name of Lanre Amu) on my behalf against Justice John Tsoho, the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

“The petition, the story and report are false in their entirety and I hereby denounce them and those that concocted them in the strongest terms.

“They did not originate from me and I did not mandate anyone to write such an absurd, damaging and defamatory story and neither did I write any petition against Justice John Tsoho.

“The attachments that were attached to the story were also fake and were generated and orchestrated by the agents of falsehood.

“I wish to emphasise the fact that anyone or any medium that attempts to publish or circulate such a fake and damaging story would have contravened the Laws of Defamation and would have violated the provisions of the Cyber Crime Law and I will not hesitate to exercise my lawful and legitimate rights in a court of law in order to protect my name and reputation. For the purposes of emphasis and clarity permit me to reiterate my position.

“I have not written any petition against Justice John Tsoho, the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, to the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption or any other committee or agency.

“I have not authorised or directed any lawyer to write any petition against Justice John Tsoho, the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, to the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption or any other committee or agency.

“I do not know, have never heard of and have never spoken to Mr Lanre Amu who is allegedly the author of the petition and who falsely claims to be acting on my behalf. The claims in the petition and the attachments that were sent with it are fake and false.”