Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Proceedings in the case of forgery and impersonation brought against the member representing Bomadi/Patani constituency of the House of Representatives, Nichols Mutu, have been adjourned indefinitely.

Chairman of the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Justice England Engene, who adjourned the matter, announced that there was a petition before the President of the Court of Appeal against the tribunal.

In petition number EPT/DT/HR/08/2019, Mr. Collins Eselemo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is challenging the return of Mr. Mutu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the February 23 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

When the matter slated for ruling came up, Justice Engene announced that the petitioner had written a petition to the President of the Court of Appeal, adding that since the tribunal was yet to receive any directive pertaining to the petition, the case would be adjourned indefinitely.

“There is a development in the petition. The petitioner wrote a petition to the President, Court of Appeal. We are yet to receive any directive concerning the petition. Consequently, this ruling is adjourned sine dine,” he held.

Counsel to the second respondent (PDP), Mr. Abdulkarim Mohammed, in his reaction, accused the petitioner of ambushing his client, stressing that the petitioner should have allowed the lower court reached a verdict.

Counsel to the first respondent, Chinedu Ezeh, contended that the petitioner had abandoned his petition having not taken advantage of applying for pre-hearing session within seven days.

Ezeh expressed surprise that the petitioner wrote a petition against the panel seeking for a transfer to another jurisdiction.

But V.E. Sodje, counsel to the petitioner, said he would consult with his client to know the next line of action especially when the president of Appal Court was yet to respond.

Meanwhile, a group, Bomadi Youths Local Government Forum (BYLGF) has faulted Eselemo over what it described as false information about the educational background and credentials of Mutu.

President of BYLGF, Kelly Gilor, advised Eselomo to use his strength and resources to developed his community, (Akugbene) and Bomadi Local Government in general rather than peddling false information against Mutu.