Tony John, Port Harcourt

Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) in Rivers State, has said its members will not join the proposed strike being organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) scheduled for today.

Chairman of the association, Francis Dimkpa, stated this yesterday in Port Harcourt, shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting.

Dimkpa said filling stations in Rivers would be open to render services to motorists and other users.

He called on filling station operators to attend to the public without any extra cost.

“The leadership of PETROAN is not unaware of the news making the rounds concerning the proposed action by some labour organisations in Rivers State.

“For now, PETROAN is not joining the strike. Hence, all filling stations are directed to remain open and attend to customers, and other motorists,” he said.

The chairman said the decision not to join the proposed strike was taken after several meetings with relevant agencies in the state.

He said members of PETROAN were law-abiding and operate within the premise of the law.

“My executive members have always believed in constructive engagements, and have resolved to continue to engage relevant agencies, as well as government in this direction.

“We are also not unaware of the impending litigations concerning this issue. We shall continue to engage to any level to ensure our members do not breach the law of the land,” Dimkpa said.

The organised labour and Rivers State government have been in running battle over workers’ welfare.

While the NLC and TUC have declared to carry out their threat, Rivers government has warned them to respect court’s restraining order.