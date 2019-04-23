The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) said it has sanctioned 10 filling stations caught dispensing fuel above N145 per litre, government approved price in Rivers State.

DPR’s Port Harcourt Zone Operations’ Controller, Bassey Nkanga, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, the state capital, yesterday.

He said the unnamed defaulting filling stations adjusted their meters upwards; with intent to rip-off unsuspecting motorists in the state.

“So far, in the last one week or so, we have fined 10 filling stations caught selling above government approved price or under dispensing petroleum products.

“Experience has shown us that when marketers under-dispense fuel; they usually use this means to cheat the public.

“So, those caught have been paying fine and writing undertakings,” he said.

Nkanga disclosed that DPR’s surveillance teams worked round the clock during the Easter holidays, to ensuring that marketers sold petroleum products at stipulated prices.

“We have also made them to realise that it is not only about paying fine after they have been caught indulging in sharp practices,” Nkanga said.