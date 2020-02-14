Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A Mack tanker laden with petrol with registration number ENU 10 ZN was involved in an accident at about 9am on Thursday at Agbala junction, Owerri/Aba road in Imo State, resulting in explosion of the vehicle.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, the driver who was simply identified as Patrick was heading for Ogbaku when the vehicle suddenly rammed into the road median on and immediately exploded.

The sound and the flame from the explosion caused panic around the area as most of the motorists and passengers scampered for safety.

But one of the commuter buses, according to Ikeokwu was not so lucky as it was caught in the raging fire.

Fortunately, the police image maker said that all occupants of the Suzuki bus with registration number OWR 344 ZS came out of the vehicle unhurt.

It was, however, not the same with the driver of the tanker as he was said to have been burnt beyond recognition, but his conductor, Uchenna Ejiogu, survived with first-degree burns; he had since been taken to the hospital where he was said to be receiving treatment.