Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Industrial Court on Thursday granted an interim order restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) their officers, affiliates and privies from embarking on any strike or stoppage of work from Monday September, 28 2020.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima issued the preservative order upon an exparte motion by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace and Ambassadors Association, said the order was pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on notice.

After listening to the motion which was moved by counsel to the applicant, Sanusi Musa, Justice Galadima further granted an order of interim injunction restraining the unions, their officers, affiliates, privies from disrupting, restraining, picketing or preventing the workers or its affiliates or ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on the 28th September 2020 or any other date.

In addition, the Industrial court also granted an order compelling the Inspector General of Police and the Director General Department of State Services (DSS) to provide protection for workers engaged in their legitimate duties from any form of harassment, intimidation and bullying by the officers, agents or privies of the unions pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

Before the restraining order, the organised labour had threatened to commence an indefinite strike action over the Nigerian Government’s refusal to reverse the increase in prices of petrol and electricity tariff.