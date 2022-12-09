The Department of State Services(DSS), has warned oil marketers and those involved in the distribution of petroleum products to make the commodity available to Nigerians at government approved prices or have themselves to blame. It says it would no longer fold its arms to watch some unscrupulous marketers taking advantage of the scarcity of petroleum products to jeopardise national security.

The DSS, said the warning had become necessary following the persistent fuel scarcity that has continued to ravage most parts of the country. It Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunaya, said the decision was reached at the end of a crucial meeting between the agency and all stakeholders in the petrol supply chain held at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Thursday. Afunanya, at a media briefing with journalists after the meeting, said the agency would take steps to deal with unscrupulous marketers using artificial fuel scarcity to threaten national security.

At the peak of the scarcity a fortnight ago when price of PMS climed to almost N400 per litre in parts of the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited had attributed the cause of the scarcity and the long queues on rehabilitation works ongoing in some parts of Lagos. But, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said that the NNPC and the Nigerian Midstream Downstream Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA) should be blamed for their failure to address issues around profiteering by private depot owners.

> National President of IPMAN, Mr. Debo Ahmed, equally said the inability of NNPC to import products commensurate with the needs of the country over foreign exchange crisis was also another reason.

> He explained that private depot owners were profiteering and have abandoned the approved ex-depot price of N148.17 and selling at prices between N207 per litre and N217 per litre respectively, adding that the importer of last resort-NNPC and the regulator, NMDPRA have failed to address the concerns of marketers.

> NNPC’s Executive Vice President, Downstream, Mr. Adeyemi Adetunju, had while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday said ‘’The recent queues in Lagos are largely due to ongoing road infrastructure projects around Apapa and access road challenges in some parts of Lagos depots.

> The gridlock is easing out and NNPC has programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots and massive load outs from depots to various states are closely being monitored.

> Abuja is impacted by the challenges recorded in Lagos. NNPC retail and key marketers have intensified dedicated loading into Abuja to restore normalcy as soon as possible.”

> Adetunju, however, noted that the gridlock is easing as the NNPC has programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots, with massive load outs from depots to various states being closely monitored.

> The NNPC top official assured Nigerians that efforts are ongoing to ensure that normalcy returns as soon as possible.

> “We want to reassure all Nigerians that NNPC has sufficient products, and we significantly increased product loading, including 24-hour operations in selected depots and extended hours at strategic stations to ensure products sufficiency nationwide.’’

> “We are also working with the NMDPRA, MOMAN, DAPPMAN, IPMAN, NARTO, PTD, and other industry stakeholders to ensure normalcy is returned.”

> Adetunju added that the NNPC has a “national petrol stock of over 2 billion litres. This is