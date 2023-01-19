From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was literally on lockdown on Thursday as petrol scarcity caused horrendous vehicular traffic across the metropolis and suburban areas.

Daily Sun gathered from oil marketers that the development was caused by shortage of supply amid an increase in depot price of the product.

The few stations that sold petrol had very long queues as motorists slugged it out to refuel.

Consequently, many commuters trekked long distances in the scalding sun as transporters were trapped in filling stations.

The ugly development favoured black marketers who had a field day selling the product at N400 a litre.

A transporter, David Wilson said he rose from sleep at 4am to hunt for petrol and was only to buy around 5pm.

“In other words, I spent the whole day hunting for petrol. I didn’t work. I am going back home and I’ll work tomorrow. Today is a loss”, he lamented.

Another motorist, Mercy Ajek, said she spent her work hours on petrol queues.

“I didn’t step a foot into my office today. This should be addressed. It’s a horrible happy new year gift”.

Efforts to speak with the Spokesman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Garba Deen Muhammad proved abortive as he did not take his call.