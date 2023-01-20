From Uche Usim, Abuja

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, on Friday, described the current traumatising petrol scarcity as the creation of mischief makers who are hell-bent on tarnishing the image of President Muhammadu Buhari and discrediting his achievements.

“What is playing out is the handiwork of mischief makers and those planning to discredit the achievements of Mr President in the oil and gas sector of the economy. I appeal to Nigerians to remain calm and law abiding as the government is working hard to bring normalcy to fuel supply and distribution in the country”, he said in a statement.

The Minister added that there is no presidential approval to hike the pump price of petrol, refuting reports that there has been a secret approval by the government to do so.

This comes as the protracted petrol scarcity has led to horrendous vehicular traffic in most states and a boom in the outlawed black market.

Sylva added: “President Muhammadu Buhari has not approved any increase in the price of PMS or any other petroleum product for that matter. “There is no reason for President Muhammadu Buhari to renege on his earlier promise not to approve any increase in the price of PMS at this time. Mr President is sensitive to the plights of the ordinary Nigerian and has said repeatedly that he understands the challenges of the ordinary Nigerian and would not want to cause untold hardship for the electorates.

“Government will not approve any increase of PMS secretly without due consultations with the relevant stakeholders. The President has not directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) or any agency for that matter to increase the price of fuel. This is not the time for any price increase in pump price of PMS ” Sylva stated further.

Meanwhile motorists across the country have lamented hellish man hours spent at filling stations to refuel.