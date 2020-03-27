Major petroleum products marketers in Minna have joined other members of the public to observe the stay at home curfew imposed by the state government on March 23.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) check in Minna on Thursday reveals that the restriction was to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) as directed by government.

The major filling stations visited by NAN include Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega station, Oando, Total, Conoil and others.

Malam Mohammed Tanko, Supervisor at Oando said that the station sold petrol between 7am and 10am on Thursday before the curfew started.

Tanko said that the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was sold to motorists and others at the rate of N125 per litre.

He explained that the measure to sell fuel to the public before the curfew starts each day was to cushion the effect of the stay at home on the people.

“People run generator sets for very long time because of epileptic power supply and also go to market to buy food,” he said.

Also, Mr Patrick Iliya, a motorist who purchased fuel at the station told NAN that he bought fuel at the rate of N125 per litre.

When NAN visited NNPC, Total and Conoil filling stations they have stopped selling fuel before the curfew started and had closed.

NAN gathered that the filling stations sold the product for N125 per litre.

NAN recalls that the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello had on March 23 imposed a daily curfew of 8:00am to 8:00pm starting from March 25.

NAN reports that the time of the curfew was changed to 10am to 8pm daily against the former order of 8:00am to 8:00pm to allow members of the public meet their daily needs without clustering together.

The government said that the restriction order would continue until further notice.

Alhaji Mohammed Sidi, the state Commissioner for Health said on Tuesday that the state government has earmarked N100 million to stop the COVID-19 from spreading to the state.

Sidi, who said that there was no case of the pandemic in the state, added that seven suspected cases have been qurantined. (NAN)