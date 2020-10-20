John Adams, Minna

A petrol tanker explosion in Lapai, headquarters of Lapai local government area of Niger state has claimed no fewer that eight persons who were burnt beyond recognition while unspecified number of person had sustained several degrees of burns.

Eyewitness said about 10 vehicle, mostly commercial buses may have been burnt in the accident which occurred 4:00am on Tuesday

Although details of the accident is not immediately known, source close to the scene disclosed that the petroleum tanker collided with a truck when the driver tried to overtake despite the poor state of the road.