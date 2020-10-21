John Adams, Minna

After days of protests by youths in Niger State over the deplorable condition of roads in the state, a petrol tanker carrying over 45,000 of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol has exploded in Lapai, headquarters of Lapai local government area of Niger state, killing eight people while several others sustained injuries.

The eight people were said to have been burnt beyond recognition with their bodies littered on the Lapai-Agaie highway where the accident occurred.

Eyewitness said about 10 vehicle, mostly commercial may have been burnt in the accident which occurred 4am yesterday

According to officials of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), disclosed that the accident occurred when the petroleum tanker collided with a truck when the driver tried to overtake another tanker loaded with gas despite the poor state of the road.

The gas tanker, however, managed to pull out from the scene before the petrol tanker went in flame.

The Director General Niger state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga who confirmed the accident, saying that level of destruction was enormous.

Inga explained that despite prompt intervention by two fire fighting vehicles, one from the state-owned Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai and another one from Agaie Local Government Area, could not stop the devastation.

Musa Sani who was among early callers at the accident scene, told our correspondent that the incident occurred around 4am on Monday along Lapai Agaie highway when an overzealous tanker driver was overtaking a tanker carrying fuel and collided with a truck fully loaded with some items and exploded instantly.

He said the accident is not unconnected with current state of the Lapai-Agaie-Bida highway which led to days of protests by youths in the state, urging government to fix the roads.