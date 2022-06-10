From Gyang Bere, Jos

A petrol tanker carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) lost control on Wednesday night and crashed into the premises of the University of Jos Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Jos, Plateau State, which led to the death of the driver.

The tanker, which crashed around the Polo round about Jos, burnt several properties including a filling station located around the area.

The fire also razed down part of the University of Jos Veterinary Teaching Hospital, located around Polo, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was observed that a filling station, shops, and other structures located close to the hospital were equally affected by the incident.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, who visited the scene, described the incident as a ‘’colossal loss’’ to the institution.

Ishaya, who was represented by Dr Thamaus Adigun, the Librarian of the university, said that the items destroyed were worth millions.

“We have one of the best veterinary teaching hospitals in the country, and this is a huge loss to the university and the nation in general.

“The buildings and equipment that are destroyed by this fire are worth millions; it is huge. So, we are appealing to the Federal and State governments to urgently come to our aid in order to make the hospital functional soon,” he appealed.

Prof. Lami Longbim, the Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the university, said the incident occurred at midnight on Wednesday.

She listed some of the buildings affected by the inferno at the hospital to include the public health laboratory and all the equipment in it, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), treatment rooms, parasitology laboratory, all consulting rooms, pharmacy, security post, among others.

Also, the North-Central Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Eugene Nyelong, said that the driver of the truck died in the incident, while his assistant is severely injured and currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

