From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A petrol tanker explosion has razed down part of a filling station at 7th Mile, Ogidi, near Onitsha, Anambra State.

Though no life was lost in the incident, major part of the building and equipment at the petrol station were damaged seriously.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Sources said the fire, which started at about 10am on Friday when the petrol tanker discharging petroleum product in the filling station sparked fire causing the fire outbreak

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“There was pandemonium in the entire area as the petrol tanker was discharging fuel at the filling station, then a small spark of fire was noticed, and before it could be extinguished, the tanker was already in flames, burning down the filling station,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Anambra Fire Service boss, Mr Martin Agbili has confirmed the incident, saying that his men have successfully put off the fire. He said the fire was a result of discharging petroleum products when the vehicle and the liquid contents were still hot from the point of collection.