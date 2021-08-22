The National President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Mr. Festus Osifo, reportedly described it as a welcome development as the signing of the bill had brought the level of uncertainty in the sector to an end.

Part of the criticisms against the law is the three per cent allocation of operating expenditure to the host communities. The communities had demanded 10 per cent allocation. But many individuals and groups in the Niger Delta were surprised and shocked that the President still signed the bill without amending the percentage allocation for host communities.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) said “it is quite unfortunate that President Buhari went ahead to assent to the PIB despite the overwhelming outcry and condemnation that greeted its passage by the National Assembly, especially with regard to the paltry three per cent provision for the Host Communities Development Trust Fund and the brazen appropriation of an outrageous 30 per cent of NNPC Ltd profit for a dubious, nebulous Frontier Oil Exploration Fund.”

Southern governors had also rejected the 30 per cent set aside for oil prospecting in frontier basins. They also opposed three per cent share proposed for the host communities.

The National Assembly had increased the original 20 per cent that was canvassed for exploration of oil in the frontier basins to 30 per cent. Some of the basins include the Benue Trough, Chad Basin and Sokoto Basin. The huge allocation for oil exploration is in spite of Nigeria’s search for alternative sources of income.

The National Leader of PANDEF and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, had described the three per cent share as satanic, unjust and provocative, threatening that the Niger Delta people might be forced to take their destiny into their own hands.

The President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba, said they remained resolute on their earlier stance on the minimum acceptable allocation of 10 per cent for the oil-bearing communities as compensation for the various degrees of damages suffered in the course of oil and gas production in the area. We think the President could have returned the bill to the National Assembly with a request to address the grey areas before assenting to it.

Nevertheless, we believe the implementation of the PIA will show the strengths and weaknesses of the law. An amendment could be made later to accommodate the concerns of oil-bearing communities. Good enough, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the Act was not perfect and could be amended in the future.

While we commend President Buhari for his swiftness in signing the PIB into law, we advise that the PIA be well implemented to avoid adverse consequences. The three per cent allocated to the host communities must be judiciously used.