From Fred Itua, Abuja

Fourteen years after a first attempt was made, the Senate on Thursday passed into law the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). The passage of the Bill has however generated controversy on the content of the proposed law.

In 2017, the Bukola Saraki-led National Assembly passed a more comprehensive PIB, but President Muhammadu Buhari declined assent. The Bill was conceived by the National Assembly when President Buhari’s administration refused to transmit the Bill to the National Assembly.

Similarly, host communities in oil-producing States in the Niger Delta will also get a meagre share of 3%. This followed the approval of a Host Community Trust Fund. This is to be anchored by oil and gas companies operating in the host communities.

The joint committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream, Downstream and Gas), had recommended a 5% for host communities. However, Kaita Ahmed, representing President Muhammadu Buhari in the Senate, led the onslaught against the 5%.

Though those who supported the retainment of the 5% as recommended by the Senate had their way, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan ruled on the contrary. The rejection led to a rowdy session, as Lawan tried without success to restore order.

George Sekibo from Rivers State dissatisfied with the decision of the Lawan-led Northern senators called for a division in line with the Standing Rules of the Upper Legislative Chamber.

Calling for restraint, Leader of the Senate Yahaya Abdullahi called on Sekibo to step down the request for a head count.

President of the Senate Lawan also appealed to Sekibo to step down the request. In withdrawing the call for a headcount, Sekibo said the decision is against the interest of the country.

