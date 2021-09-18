The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has suspended its strike and directed its members at Enugu depot to resume supply of petroleum products.

“As a result of the intervention of higher authorities in the unwarranted and unprovoked invasion of our secretariat at Enugu depot, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of IPMAN has called off the strike action.

“Normal services and operations will immediately resume in the affected states of Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra to allow for fruitful discussions, the National President of IPMAN, Alhaji Sanusi Fari, said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The national leadership of IPMAN had on Thursday directed the withdrawal of services at Enugu loading depot of the NNPC with effect from Friday.

The NEC attributed the directive to an alleged attack on the association’s secretariat at the Enugu depot on Thursday by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

IPMAN members consequently halted the supply of petroleum products to Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra, a situation which caused a significant hike in the pump price of petrol in the states.

Fari stated that the NEC of IPMAN reviewed the situation and directed members to resume their services and operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at Friday, a litre of petrol sold for as high as N250 at fuel stations and N500 at roadside alternative outlets in the affected states.

Pump price of petrol has returned to the regulated price of N165 following the suspension of the IPMAN strike. (NAN)

