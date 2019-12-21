Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The League of Senior Major Marketers, North East zone, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of a substantive director to head the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), saying the appointment will sstabilis operations at the government agency.

The group however asked the President to deepen the reform at the DPR by removing all stumbling blocks that would constrain the new head from being effective, suggesting the retirement of all DPR zonal heads that contested for the office with the current DPR boss.

The spokesman of the group, Abubakar Waziri, told reporters over the weekend in Yola that the absence of a substantive head at the DPR had affected the productivity at the department due to the infighting over who among the deputy directors would occupy the office

Waziri urged the President, in order to restore probity at the agency, to send all the Deputy Directors and all the Zonal Operations Controllers on compulsory retirements in order to strengthen the new Director’s position, who was an Assistant-Director before his appointment, pointing out that since the new Director was a junior to the Deputy Directors, they might frustrate his directorship.

“It is a normal practice that if you appoint a junior to head any agency, you retire all his seniors, so that they will not frustrate the person in office. It is happening in police, customs and other federal parastatals,” Waziri stated.

“Since majority of the Deputy Directors contested for the position, it will be diatabilising to allow them to remain in office, considering the fact that the new head of DPR was a junior Assistant Director. So, we want total overhauling of the DPR to clear way for the Director to reposition the Department to serve the best interest of Nigerians,” he stated.

Waziri, though expressing confidence that President Buhari will act quickly and decisively to carry out major shake-ups at the DPR, however warned that his administration’s plans to revamp the agency will be futile if its Deputy Directors and all zonal controllers are not retirefd.