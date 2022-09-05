Members of the Borno branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) began a three-day warning strike on Monday to protest non-payment of members’ outstanding haulage claims.

IPMAN’s spokesman in the state, Alhaji Abdulkadir Musa, said the warning strike was in compliance with a resolution reached by IPMAN branches in nine states in the north.

Members in the affected states were being owed more than N70 billion since 2019, he said.

He added that members would meet on Wednesday at the expiration of the warning strike to take a decision on the next line of action.

“We members of IPMAN have decided to embark on a three-day withdrawal of services at depots as warning action.

“For years, we have been following and lobbying the management of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) regarding our unsettled haulage claims to no avail.

“Note that since our agitation began only less than 5 per cent of our claims have been settled. No payment has been made with regards to claims submitted between 2019 and 2021,’’ Musa said.

He added that payment for haulage of petroleum products must henceforth be made within one month.

“Failure to do so will lead to indefinite suspension of our services in all depots and filling stations across the northern parts of the country,’’ Musa warned. (NAN)