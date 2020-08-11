Petroleum Tanker Drivers in Lagos State have withdrawn their services as directed by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) beginning from yesterday.

The state Chairman, NUPENG, Mr. Tayo Aboyeji stated this saying the strike began in the early hours of yesterday, following the breakdown of negotiation between the state government and the union.

“Although, we met with the state government yesterday night (August 9), yet we could not reach an agreement. So, only the tanker drivers in Lagos State proceeded with the strike, because the environment is not conducive for tankers to operate,’’ he said.

NUPENG had on August 7 directed its members to down tools with effect from August 10.

NUPENG’s National President, Mr. Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Mr. Olawale Afolabi had in a joint statement said the directive became necessary due to the failure of various authorities in the state to address some pending issues.

The issues include extortion of money from the drivers by various security agents, menace of containerised trucks at Apapa, Kirikiri and Beach Land axis areas of the state,harassment and extortion by area boys as well as area god-fathers as part of the challenges.