From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Petty trader beneficiaries of the support fund for business in Anambra North have praised Senator Stella Oduah for aid to grow and strengthen their businesses.

The beneficiaries who spoke to Daily Sun said that the business support money otherwise known as ‘Ego Mbido Afia’ was initiated by Sen Oduah where petty traders were given the sum of N30, 000 and N50, 000 respectively to support their businesses.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Blessing Ozoemenam, from Omor in Ayamelum LGA, commended Sen Oduah for supporting her business which was on verge of collapse before the intervention of the fund that strengthened her business.

Mrs Ozoemenam a food seller who recently received her grant, expressed gratitude to the senator, saying the money will help boost her business.

“Ego Mbido Afia initiative is a weekly programme, which has lasted for months sponsored by Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah and anchored by Huge man of Radio Sapientia (95.3 FM), Onitsha,” she said.

“This programme has served as a poverty alleviation platform as well as business booster extraordinaire where individuals with business ideas and dying businesses due to of lack funding are setup and revived with the sum of N30, 000 naira to each of the eight lucky winners.

“All you need do is to tune in to Radio Sapientia during those hours as you air the business you are to start up if given the money for a chance to become one of the winners” she stated.

Others include Mr Augustine Ilochukwu, Chibuo Osaemeka and Mrs Nnaka Abata thanked senator Oduah for the money which has helped them in their businesses, especially during this hard economic period.

“Senator Oduah is a Godsend as she keeps saving lives through her programmes. Oduah is a certified and trusted mandate come 2023. She has used the medium to bless a lot of people weekly,

“Over the years, thousands of indigent constituents have benefitted from these empowerment programs. All thanks to the senator whose love and passion for Ndi Anambra North is second to none.

“Senator Oduah has become a household name when it comes to empowering her constituents. Thus earning her the name ’empowerment specialist’. She needs to be voted for another tenure because good turn and tenure deserve another tenure,” Ilochukwu stated.