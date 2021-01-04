By Moses Akaigwe

Since 2019, all new models launched by Groupe PSA come with either all-electric or plug-in hybrid power-trains. The aim is for the Group’s entire LCV HYPERLINK “https://www.groupe-psa.com/en/automotive-group/innovation/groupe-psa-lelectrification-en-marche/” light commercial vehicle} range to be electrified by 2025.

As for the Light Commercial Vehicles portfolio in Europe, it will even be completely electrified before the end of 2021.

A jury of 24 independent journalists and experts from 24 European countries and Russia has elected the new Peugeot e-Expert, Citroën ë-Jumpy, Opel Vivaro-e and Vauxhall Vivaro-e – the first electrified vehicle in our LCV range – as the 2021 « International Van of the Year » (IVOTY).

The new Peugeot e-Expert, Citroën ë-Jumpy, Opel Vivaro-e and Vauxhall Vivaro-e were designed as part of a cross-business programme and offer payloads and loading volumes without compromise to all clients: artisans, companies, and administrations.

They benefit from a new generation of technologies and assistance systems, and our commitment to the security and comfort of our clients.

After the HYPERLINK “https://media.groupe-psa.com/en/groupe-psa-wins-2019-international-van-year-ivoty-award” 2019 International Van of the Year award for the Peugeot Partner, Citroën Berlingo van, Opel Combo and Vauxhall Combo range, this second IVOTY award in just two years confirms the market-relevance of Groupe PSA’s new generation LCV and its electrification strategy.

Jarlath Sweeney, Chairman of the IVOTY jury comment on the jury’s decision:“The PSA- quartet are the first electric vans in the market, to be sold across Europe with a range of more than 300 kilometres. They are solidly built with great driveability and except for the lesser noise-levels, there isn’t much separating the drive feeling from a diesel version.”

“With the all-electric version of their compact van, the PSA-quartet gives a tremendous push for e-mobility in professional businesses and forces the democratization and scaling of the emission-free transport.”

“And so, PSA’s e-vans are setting a new standard – and pushing progress. That is what a worthy ‘International Van of the Year’ title holder must deliver. Even more so when each PSA brand has developed electric derivates from panel van to people-carrier shuttle bus and offers almost the same payload and load area.” “The new EV vans quartet from PSA carry forward the concept of maximum integration between electric and internal combustion engine platforms. Their range is such that they could be attractive through different business as well as last mile delivery.”

Groupe PSA’s new generation of compact vans has been designed around the EMP2 multi-energy platform to offer zero emission mobility for the passenger car as well as LCV markets, responding to the development of e-commerce activities and services.

The all-electric versions of the four brands’ compact vans are assembled at the Hordain plant in northern France and equipped with electric powertrains assembled at the Trémery plant in the country’s east. They offer two levels of driving range:

Up to 230 kilometres2 in the WLTP cycle equipped with a 50-kWh battery

Up to 330 kilometres2 in the WLTP cycle equipped with a 75-kWh battery

Marketed from mid-2020, 1300 vehicles have been already delivered from October 2020.

“Groupe PSA is very proud and happy to receive this prestigious “International Van of the Year 2021” award and I warmly thank the jury members for having selected our vehicle. This award confirms the success of our Compact Van and the relevance of the electrification strategy we have designed for our LCV range – in which electrification means no compromises for our customers” said Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice-President of Groupe PSA’s Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit.