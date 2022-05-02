By Moses Akaigwe

In a European market down 12.3 percent year-over-year in Q1 2022, Stellantis confirms its strong position in Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), with a market share of 21.0% and leadership in major markets (France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and Greece).

In Q1 2022, Peugeot and Citroën are among the top 10selling brands in the EU30and Stellantis also has five models in the top 10 product ranking (Peugeot 208, Citroën C3, Peugeot 2008, Opel/Vauxhall Corsa and Fiat Panda), with the Peugeot 208 the best-selling car in Europe.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Stellantis is also confirming its market leadership in the EU30for Light Commercial Vehicles with a share of 34.0 percent, which represents sales of almost 145,000 vehicles in Q1 2022.

A little more than a year after its birth, Stellantis confirms its ranking among the leaders in the automotive market and continues the path towards energy transition, aimed at ensuring that mobility is accessible to all and respectful of the environment, with Europe playing a key role in the company’s Dare Forward 2030 Strategic Plan.

Stellantis is the market leaderin the lowemission vehicle (LEV)forPassenger Cars and LCVsin the main European countries such as Italy (35.7%market share), France (30.3%), Spain (21.8%)and Poland (14.9%) in Q1 2022 andis alsotheleader in LEV sales for the EU30 Light Commercial Vehicles market witha share of 44.5%.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The New Fiat 500, Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 208, with over 34,000 combinedunit sales forQ1 2022, are confirmed as among the best-selling LEVs in Europe. Moreover, the New 500 ranks third in the BEV (battery electric vehicle) market and the Peugeot 3008 isthird in the PHEV (plug-in hybrid vehicle) market.

This is astrong sign for Stellantis in the region and is setting the course for reaching 100% of passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe by the end of this decade. The Company, since its formationa year ago, has focused decisively on the choice of electrification, as a guarantee of democratic mobility that protects the planet for future generations as well.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Our strategic commitment to electrification relies on investment of more than €30 billion globallybetween 2021 and 2025 in electrification and software, with the aim of reaching carbon net zero emissions by 2038. This involves the launch of models that are increasingly respectful of the environment and collaboration with first-class partners to find new solutions that meet customer needs, but also through the creation of a sustainable circular economy” commented Maxime Picat, Chief Operating Officer Enlarged Europe.

Stellantis N.V. is one of the world’s leading auto makers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Peugeot, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, , Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys.