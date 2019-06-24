Moses Akaigwe

Unto those who are ready to give a new lease of life to the automotive world is born an all-new Peugeot 2008 crossover compact SUV {and its zero-emission e-2008 variant}. The all-new Peugeot 2008 SUV will be the second vehicle to follow the ‘choose your Peugeot, choose your power-train’ philosophy when it goes on sale globally later this year.

Car enthusiasts who have seen the second generation 2008 say the vehicle looks very much like a smaller version of the 3008 even as Peugeot is hopeful that it will emulate the success of that {3008} model when it formally enters the auto markets across the world.

The coming of the all-new kid-on-the-block will be very remarkable in Nigeria, because if it is launched locally any time between the second quarter of 2019 and early 2020, it will be about two years after the 3008 was successfully presented in 2018 in Lagos by PAN Nigeria Limited as the lion brand’s first SUV in the country.

All-new 2008’s unique proposition. The all-new Peugeot 2008 SUV will be available with a choice of 100 percent electric, petrol or diesel engines.

Combining class-leading levels of technology, an instinctive driving experience and sharp design, the subcompact SUV will offer a unique proposition in the compact SUV segment.

The vehicle features Peugeot’s latest 3D i-Cockpit® with hologram technology and a state-of-the art head-up display, increasing driver reaction times. On the head-up display, information is projected in hologram form close to the driver’s eye-line, helping to improve reaction times.

Being multi-energy, it offers the freedom to choose between three types of efficient engines: electric, petrol and diesel all offering phenomenally stimulating sensations.

Drive-trains {engines}.The new 2008 will be offered with a selection of petrol, diesel, and electric power-trains. In terms of petrol engines, customers will be able to opt between three different 1.2-litre PureTech three-cylinder versions pumping out 99 hp, 128 hp, and 153 hp, respectively. A 1.5-litre BlueHDI diesel engine with 99 hp is also on offer with a manual transmission.

The zero-emission e-2008 SUV is powered by a 100kW (136bhp) electric motor and 50kWh battery. Under WLTP testing, the 100 percent electric zero-emission SUV will achieve 193 miles of range.

Capable of supporting 100kW rapid charging technology, an 80 percent charge will take just 30 minutes, while a full charge using conventional 7.4kW and 11kW fast chargers will take between eight hours and five hours. A full charge from a domestic plug will take up to 20 hours.

With the MyPeugeot® app, owners will be able to pre-set the charging times, heating and air conditioning on their all-new e-2008 SUV, as well as check its current charge level remotely.

Drive Assists, technology. The all-new Peugeot 2008 SUV comes with class leading technology and safety features, including: Drive Assist {featuring Lane Positioning Assist and Lane Departure Warning}; Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go (in 8-speed automatic only); Full Park Assist; Automatic Emergency Brake Assist; Active Lane (or verge) Keeping Assist; and Driver Attention Monitoring.

Also remarkable are Peugeot Smartbeam Assistance; Speed limit recognition and recommendation; Extended traffic sign recognition; Active Blind Spot Monitoring; and Electric parking brake

Design, Space. Available in Active, Allure, GT Line and GT trim levels, both the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV and all-new e-2008 SUV are an extension of the current PEUGEOT design philosophy, featuring sharp angles and distinctive looks. All versions of the SUV will be available in a range of vibrant colours, including a new and exclusive metallic paint, Fusion Orange.Interior with black trim and Adamite colour stitching, mood lighting, dynamic seats and aluminium pedals.

It was not clear as at the time of going to press if {and when} Peugeot assembler, PAN Nigeria, would be launching the well celebrated 2008 when the second generation unveiled on Wednesday, June 19, goes on sale later in the year. But, an inside source informed a curious motoring journalist that the excitement generated by the elder, mid-size sister – the 3008 – in local market since it was launched over a year ago, would be enough encouragement for the company to bring in a smaller and comparatively more affordable, but equally endowed offering.