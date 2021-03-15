Peugeot has unveiled a new brand identity, which is not just a new logo, but a complete experience for users, from the brand’s website to its retailers. This experience transforms the time spent with Peugeot into quality time.

Designers from Peugeot and the Peugeot Design Lab studio have created the new logo with the iconic Lion. They joined forces with the W Agency to design the visual aspect of the new identity. With the Peugeot marketing teams, the OPEn agency imagined the worldwide brand campaign Lions of Our Time. The mantra of all these teams is the move upmarket, the attractiveness and the digitalisation of Peugeot. The brand unveiled its new identity on February 25.

Peugeot’s new identity asserts its positioning as an innovative high-end generalist brand. Three words sum up the new Peugeot logo: quality, timeless and assertive.

This new identity has been built in the minds of its managers, taking inspiration from the brand’s flagship events.

– The Peugeot i-Cockpit® (compact steering wheel, heads-up display, touch screen, ergonomic seats and controls, quality of materials), unveiled on the SR1 concept and also found on the Peugeot 208 road car.

– The attractive and sharp design initiated by the Quartz and Exalt concepts and embodied in the second generation Peugeot 3008 and 508.

– The assertiveness of the brand with its XXL-size ambassador Lion presented at the 2018 Paris show.

– Peugeot ‘s exciting vision of the future, driven by the e-Legend Concept.

“With over two centuries of history, PEUGEOT is a pioneer of mobility and a legendary brand for automobiles and bicycles. This emblem and this new brand identity are a link between our history and our vision for the future. This logo has been conceived, designed and developed in-house with the same stringent requirements that we apply to every detail of our vehicles.”

The quality of materials, the quality of execution and the quality of the finish.” Said Matthias HOSSANN, PEUGEOT Design Director.