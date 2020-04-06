Moses Akaigwe

The all-new Peugeot 208 and all-new Peugeot 2008 SUV have won the 2020 Red Dot Award in the ‘Product Design’ category.

Both Peugeot models impressed the international jury with their sporty exterior designs and outstanding workmanship. The French automotive manufacturer won the design prize for the sixth time, and, predictably, there have reactions from Peugeot top officials in different parts of the world.

In his reaction, managing director of Peugeot Germany, Haico van der Luyt, commented, “We are proud to receive the coveted Red Dot design award in the ‘Product Design’ category for two of our new models. This provides further proof that we are on exactly the right track with our design DNA.”

Peugeot 208, 2008: striking design

With its striking exterior design, the new Peugeot 208 reflects the brand’s elevated positioning. This also impressed the jury of experts; the new model has elongated, clear lines and a sporty look. The model’s interior also features a world première: the digital 3D instrument cluster.

It is available as a standard feature from the Allure equipment line upwards and forms part of the Peugeot 3D i-Cockpit®, which also comprises a sporty, flattened multifunction steering wheel and a 10-inch touchscreen.

The new Peugeot 2008 impressed the jury with its vertical LED front daytime running lights, which define the new design language. They lend the vehicle a sabre-toothed look, with a high level of brand recognition.

The multifaceted profile of the new SUV features triangular lines. It ensures that the design remains consistently vibrant from the front to the rear. The rear of the model boasts a horizontal, gloss-black band that integrates the LED rear lights in the shape of three claws.

There are many fine details inside the new Peugeot 2008, including high-quality decorative stitching, ambient LED lighting (available from the GT Line equipment line) and premium materials such as Alcantara® (available in the GT equipment line).

Full-electric versions of the all-new Peugeot 208 and the all-new Peugeot 2008 SUV are available alongside efficient petrol and diesel variants, offering customers the ‘power of choice.’

Reacting to the honours, Managing Director of Peugeot UK, David Peel, said: ‘Design is a key part of the DNA and we’re delighted two of our newest models, the all-new 208 and 2008 SUV, have been recognised in this category by an international panel of judges.’

Though Peugeot 2008 and 2008 are yet to be launched into the Nigerian market by PAN Nigeria Ltd {that provides both the brand’s locally assembled and imported vehicles}, the 3008 SUV which shares some design characteristics with its 2020 Red Dot Award-winning siblings, has been drawing attention to its fine silhouette.

About the Red Dot Award

For over 60 years, the Red Dot Award has rewarded innovative design in the ‘Product Design’, ‘Communication Design’ and ‘Design Concept’ categories.

Once a year, the products, communications projects, design concepts and prototypes submitted are appraised by an international jury comprising experts from different specialist fields.