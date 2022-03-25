By Moses Akaigwe

The profile of the Peugeot brand has continued to soar internationally with one of its products, the new 308, winning two major awards in quick succession – the Women’s World Car of the Year 2022 and Red Dot Award 2022.

This is coming hot on the heels of the assembly of the first unit of the Peugeot 301 by the official representative of the global brand in Nigeria, Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN), at its new modern plant in Kaduna.

The new Peugeot 308 was declared “Women’s World Car of the Year 2022”, after counting the votes of the 56 members of the WWCOTY (Women Worldwide Car of The Year) jury – exclusively female, representing 40 countries on all five continents.

The Peugeot 308 won ahead of the 65 new models launched in 2021 and entered in the competition.

The title of “Women’s World Car of the Year” is contested over two rounds: the first round ends with the voting of the winning models in the six categories. On 14th February, the Peugeot 308 was named “Urban and Compact Car of the Year 2022” by the 56 female automotive journalists who make up the jury.

The Peugeot 308 was then voted Supreme Winner of the “Women’s World Car of the Year” from among these six finalists, thus winning the coveted prize ahead of all its competitors around the world. The title goes to the two silhouettes of the new Peugeot 308: the saloon and the SW estate.

This is the first time that Peugeot has received this award, whose global vocation echoes the brand’s strong desire to develop internationally.

The first Peugeot to bear the Brand’s new emblem, the new 308 seduces through its design, technology, and wide offer of efficient engines. Customers are free to choose their powertrain: Plug-In hybrid (PHEV), petrol, diesel and, soon, full electric. The new 308 proudly carries the values of Peugeot: Allure, Excellence and Emotion. With more than 65,000 orders booked in Europe since its launch at the end of 2021, of which 23% are PHEV, this new 308 is already a best-seller.

The new Peugeot 308 is the first Peugeot model to win the Women’s World Car of the Year award since the trophy was created in 2009. Although Peugeot has been honoured several times at the WWCOTY, notably in 2017 with the victory of the Peugeot 3008 in the SUV category and in 2021 with the victories of the Peugeot 208 and 2008 in the Urban Vehicle and Urban SUV categories, this is the first time that Peugeot has been crowned with the supreme title.

Since its inception in 2009, the WWCOTY is the only automotive award in the world that is judged exclusively by women automotive journalists.

The voting criteria are the same as those that guide any driver in choosing a car. It is not about choosing a “woman’s car”. Aspects such as safety, quality, purchase price, design, intuitive driving, ecological footprint, etc. are taken into account in the voting.

The new Peugeot 308 has been conceived and designed to meet the expectations of C-segment customers in terms of exterior and interior design, functionality, equipment, engines and value for money. Its optimised layout adds to habitability of the interior, in both the saloon and SW versions.

The new Peugeot 308 is equipped with the latest generation of driving aids. The Peugeot i-Cockpit® (compact steering wheel, digital handset at eye level, central touchscreen with configurable buttons) has evolved and now includes a connected and intuitive infotainment system, like that of a smartphone.

From launch, the new Peugeot 308 will be available with 180 or 225 hp. rechargeable hybrid engines, in addition to petrol or diesel versions. Full electric versions of the saloon and SW will complete the range in 2023.

At another event, the Red Dot Award 2022, the highest distinction in product Design, was awarded to the new 308, in the Car and Motorcycle category.

The 50 members of the international Red Dot Award jury were impressed by its allure, its distinctive style, the quality of its design and its innovative i-Cockpit. Each year, these design experts reward “Design Excellence” in 51 product categories.

Customers on all continents rely on the “Red Dot” as a guarantee of quality, smart design and outstanding ergonomics.

The Peugeot 308 is the 7th model of the brand to be awarded this prestigious label, created in 1955 in Germany, and which has since become the worldwide label of the best designs.

As at the time of going to press, the relevant managers at Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited could not be reached to comment on whether t it plans to make available in the Nigerian market the wave-making Peugeot 308.

It was, however, learnt that following the confirmation of the readiness of the new Peugeot assembly plant in Kaduna for production {with the roll-out of the 301}, DPAN has engaged top gear in its plans to take the roaring lion brand back to the fore-front of the Nigerian market.

Apart from the 301, other vehicles DPAN intends to introduce in the local market between now and 2023 include the Landtrek, 3008, 5008 and the new 508.

The Peugeot vehicles have been tipped to take advantage of their outstanding aesthetics, rich technological endowment and safety features, to appeal to the customers and the motoring public when they are launched.