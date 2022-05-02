By Bimbola Oyesola

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) at the weekend said all Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) have complied with the commission’s directive for the increase of the minimum regulatory capital (shareholders’ fund) from N1 billion to N5 billion by the April 27, 2022, deadline.

The commission had approved the recapitalisation exercise for the PFAs with a 12-month transition period from April 27, 2021, to April 27, 2022.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The exercise, PenCom said, became expedient as the value of pension fund assets under management and custody had grown exponentially by 244 percent, from N3 trillion in 2012 (when the previous recapitalisation was done) to N12.29 trillion (as at December 31, 2020).

According to PenCom, the sustained growth in assets implies greater fiduciary responsibilities that require more operational capacity by the PFAs. “The urgent need to ramp up PFAs capacity to manage the increasing number of registered contributors and value of pension fund assets under management led to the recapitalisation exercise,” PenCom said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

It explained that it is worthwhile to state that 10 PFAs had met the new regulatory capital requirement of N5 billion as at 31 December 2021, while the others intensified efforts to meet the deadline of 27 April 2022.

“This resulted in some mergers and acquisitions, which led to the reduction of the number of PFAs from 22 to 20.

The Commission approved the acquisition of AIICO Pension Managers Limited by FCMB Pensions Limited; and the merger between Tangerine Pensions Limited and APT Pension Funds Managers Limited and subsequent change of name of the merged entity to Tangerine APT Pensions Limited. In addition, the Commission also approved Norrenberger’s acquisition of IEI-Anchor Pension Managers Limited, after its acquisition of the majority shareholder, IEI Plc,” the statement added.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

With the conclusion of the recapitalisation exercise, PenCom said stakeholders, particularly RSA holders, should expect increased effectiveness and efficiency as well as improved service delivery from PFAs.