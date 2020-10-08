Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Bishops of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) have called on Christian faithful to aspire for political offices during the Anambra 2021 governorship race and the 2023 general elections.

The clerics said the society would only be better when people with the right values and principles took over leadership positions.

The call was made, yesterday, in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, during the 60th birthday celebration of the first female pentecostal bishop in the South East, Edith Ezenekwe, General Overseer, Brethren Gathering Ministry (BGM), Nkpor, Anambra State.

PFN chairman in Anambra State, Bishop Moses Ezedebego, encouraged pentecostal Christians to stop shying away from politics, saying politics was tagged dirty because leadership in Africa was abandoned for dishonest men and women.

“From the Bible times till now, people are still yearning for honest persons to be in the position of authority. Babylonian empire was characterised by wickedness, but men like Daniel, Shedrach, Mishak and Abednego, maintained their integrities and stood for righteousness. Corruption in high places will continue unless honest people decide to get involved and put things right,” Ezedebego said.

President of the International Fellowship of Pentecostal Clerics, Archbishop Augustine Nwodika, said Christians as salt of the earth should be active in politics.

“Salt is meant to preserve and prevent decay. Born again Christians are the only panacea to a corrupt and rotten system experienced in African countries. Let Christians get into leadership positions and get things working.”

While extolling the celebrant, Bishop Edith Ezenekwe, for being a cleric with exemplary virtues, Archbishop Nwodike urged Christians to live by example wherever they find themselves.

“Life of a Christian is a light, which should not be hid under a bushel, but should be positioned upon a lamp stand to benefit everyone. Corruption, bad governance, insurgency, kidnapping and blood letting represent darkness; only light of Christians can expel darkness in Nigeria,” eh aid.

Presenting a book she authored about her life as a pastor, titled: ‘Walking in the Covenant,’ Bishop Edith Ezenekwe, said she never wanted to be a pastor, but that she had no option than to answer the call to serve God.