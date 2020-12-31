From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), yesterday, called on those attacking the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Matthew Kukah over his comments on the states of the nation to desist from it.

PFN president, Dr. Felix Omobude, made the call while speaking on issues as they relate to the current state of the nation.

Dr. Omobude said the bishop spoke truth to power and the minds of most Nigerians and should be commended for voicing out when others seemed to have kept quiet when actually things are getting out of control.

“Well, I appreciate Bishop Kukah. I don’t think we have interacted on one-on-one but if you follow him, you will know that he is down to earth when it has to do with telling the truth.

“Bishop Kukah is an advocate of democracy so he could not have been calling for military overthrow of government.

“The issues that he raised are very glaring. Now, it is only in this country that you can’t talk against government and go free. What is the dust for? I know that the minister of information is paid for his job but he should be honest enough to face certain truth.

“People call Mr. Trump all kinds of names and never has anybody been sued for insulting him but people have been sued in Nigeria for insulting the president.

“Bishop Kukah spoke the minds of genuine Nigerians. And any attempt by anybody to impose a section of the nation upon the other is bound to cause chaos.

“Bishop Kukah should be seen as a patriot and not a sacrificial lamb. He is not a hater of government but a lover of truth. I stand wholeheartedly on his views,” he said.

On the COVID-19 pandemic and its second wave in the country, he enjoined all Nigerians to take full responsibility in mitigating its spread by adhering to the NCDC protocols, just as he thanked God for His mercy upon the lives of every Nigerian.