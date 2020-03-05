Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in the South East have thrown their weight behind Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s call for the establishment of security outfit to be known as ‘Ogbunigwe’ in the region.

PFN said that while prayers were necessary as a spiritual tool for defence against the enemy, the security situation in the country had deteriorated to a state where Christians should also embrace self defence.

The Christian group in a communique issued after its meeting in Enugu lauded governors in the zone for some of the steps taken to safeguard citizens, but urged them to redouble their efforts as what they have so far done was not enough to address the security challenge in the South East.

Chairman of PFN in the South-East, Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu, who signed the communique urged the governors to go ahead “and adopt Ogbunigwe as the name of our security outfit”.

“PFN is calling for prayers and self-defence. Every Christian should join this crusade; every believer is a warrior. The Christian body calls for thorough re-organisation of the security agencies in the country.

The blood letting calls for concern from all government tiers, especially the spate of harassment by gunmen and insurgents all over the country. As such, the PFN is calling on the South-East governors to double their efforts in protecting the citizens and their property,” Ilechukwu said.

The group also accused some traditional rulers of trading-off community lands for questionable purposes.

“They should be careful over the leasing of our land to foreigners. Most traditional rulers are compromising the future of their subjects in a quest for money and riches. We caution them to be mindful of the fact that posterity will speak even after us, a situation that will make our children sit on our graves in regret,” PFN said.