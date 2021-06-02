From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Enugu State chapter, has thrown its weight behind the recent ban on open grazing by southern governors.

Its Chairman, Bishop Dr. Godwin Madu, in a statement urged the governors not to be intimidated by the biased stand of the Federal Government. PFN also supported governors on state police and restructuring.

“We totally support the Asaba declaration; the governors must stop at nothing to ensure the safety and well-being of the people of the Southern Nigeria. The land use act, which of course is part of the Constitution clearly gave control of lands to the states. For that reason, they are empowered by law to protect the lands.

“We are worried that the same Federal Government that has been paying lip service to the mindless killing of villagers and raping of women by herdsmen is now crying and branding the decision of the governors as illegal. There should, therefore, be no going back on the ban, it should be implemented to the letter. We have had enough of bloodletting.

“There is no better time than now for State police; the centralised policing cannot cope with the rising insecurity in the country. The ongoing constitution amendment is an opportunity to provide for state police and total restructuring of power.”