From Jude Chinedu Enugu

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has advised the Federal Government to summon a national dialogue to curb rising insecurity and secessionist agitation across the country.

Chairman of the Christian body in Enugu, Godwin Madu, made the call during a press briefing shortly after a meeting of Pentecostal bishops in the state.

Bishop Madu warned that even the 2023 general election was under threat.

He said this was not a time for the government to talk tough without commensurate action, but a time to deploy the carrot and stick approach, as secessionist groups increase in the country.

“The agitation for secession coming from different parts of the country is as a result of lack of confidence in the government and marginalization of some segment of the country in the scheme of things.

“Government should, therefore, dialogue with the agitating groups in the country, including youths, religious leaders and people of different ethnicity and languages.

“The country is boiling here and there, and the government is turning a blind eye. The government should, as a matter of urgency, call for discussion/dialogue to end this looming trouble.”

On the wave of insecurity in the South East, Madu said: “The Fulani herdsmen go about killing people, burning houses and raping our innocent daughters, mothers, and wives. We condemn these actions, it has never been so in the past.

“The issue of bandits and gunmen have made the country unsafe for everybody. They have killed so many people here and there. This has caused us sleepless nights with questions yet to be answered.

“Where are they from and who are they? We call on the government at both the federal and states levels to unravel their identity since the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra have disowned them.”

The PFN urged the Federal Government to make efforts to secure the country ahead of the 2023 elections. It also warned against further increment in fuel pump price as it would further impoverish the masses.