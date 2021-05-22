From Seye Ojo, Ibadan

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has kicked against the review of the Nigerian constitution currently being undertaken by the National Assembly.

The Christian body has instead called for the enactment of a brand new legal document for the country that will be in synch with the realities on ground and is capable of enhancing the growth of the country on all fronts.

In a statement entitled “Nigeria’s Constitutional Review: PFN’s Stand”, and jointly signed by its National President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, National Secretary Dr Cosmas Ilechukwu and National Legal Adviser Funmi Quadri, the PFN bemoaned that the existing 1999 Constitution is fraught with irregularities that are not helpful to the growth of the country.

‘The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) is aware of the on-going constitutional review process being undertaken by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the public hearing sessions scheduled by the Senate for May 26th and 27th, 2021 across the Six (6) geo-political zones of the country,’ the PFN noted.

The Fellowship claims that the current constitution is anti-people and faulty.

‘We declare that the present Constitution is not a people’s constitution and does not, in anyway, reflect the aspirations and yearnings of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria ( PFN) and the people of Nigeria.

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) is firmly of the view that the review process by amending a segment of the constitution, might just be an exercise in futility that cannot meet the expectation of the people.’

The Fellowship asserted that it was joining forces with other groups in the country in repudiating the 1999 Constitution, calling instead, for the enactment of a new one that would be acceptable and more pliable to the yearnings of Nigerians.

‘We stand with the different groups and people across the length and breadth of Nigeria in rejecting the 1999 Constitution, and maintain that it cannot deliver a framework for good governance. We do not see the on-going process of “proposed alteration to the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999” achieving the objectives of restructuring Nigeria, as desired and canvassed by millions of Nigerians and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

‘The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) demands for a new Constitution coming as per other matters coming under paragraph 17 of the public notice that will guarantee a truly Federalist structure for the good and prosperity of all Nigerians.’