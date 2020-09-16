President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, has urged the electorate to remain peaceful and orderly before, during and after the election in Edo.

Omobude, who is also the General Superintendent, Gospel Light International Ministry (GLIM), made the call in a statement issued in Benin on Tuesday.

In the statement by his media aide, Deacon Ralph Okhiria, the PFN President is quoted as saying “the election of any politician is not worthy of the blood or life of any resident of the state.

“My dear good people of Edo state, I identify and join my voice to the many other good citizens of the state to call for peace during this governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

“The contestants have traversed the length and breadth of the state and have told us what they intend to do and can do. It is now our duty to make our choices and then come out boldly to exercise our franchise.

“I want to call on you to do what is right. Don’t give yourself to violence, don’t allow your children to be used for violent activities”,he said.

Omobude also advised the electorate against selling their votes, reminding them that their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) was their power to ensure good governance.

He enjoined all Christians in Nigeria, particularly those in Edo State, to be prayerful and go back to their core value as the pillars of truth and rise up in prayers against the forces of evil.